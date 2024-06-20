Madonna’s Lawsuit Pertaining To Her Concert Delay Dismissed By Plaintiffs Without Any Settlement; Read Details

Veteran musician Madonna is one of the most powerful and legendary singers. With her decades-long career, she has successfully proven her artistry. Due to creative performances, she has managed to create a global fanbase.

The songstress was recently entangled in legal trouble after being accused of delaying starting her Celebration World Tour show that happened on December 13 in Brooklyn. But it seems that the hitmaker does not have to worry about it anymore as the case has been dismissed by the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs dismiss Madonna's lawsuit

According to a report in People, on June 19, the lawsuit which was filed against Madonna on January 17, 2024, by Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez sent a notice that stated, “voluntary dismissal with prejudice,” of the lawsuit.

While filing the lawsuit in January, the plaintiffs accused the hitmaker of “false advertising.” As per the report, both the plaintiffs can't re-file their claims since the lawsuit has been dismissed by them with prejudice.

As per the outlet, on June 19, Jeff Warshafsky, Live Nation’s lawyer, wrote a letter clearing that the dismissal by the plaintiffs, “Was not the result of any settlement,” between the singer and the accusers.

The letter also mentioned that the Bi*** I’m Madonna singer and Live Nation did not agree with the plaintiff and that “each party should bear its own fees and costs.”

The letter by Live Nation’s attorney also stated that the plaintiffs have dismissed the lawsuit as it became clear to them that this will not garner any settlement payment and they will need to, “Oppose defendants’ motion to dismiss the Amended Complaint.”

It was also stated in the letter that the defendants have a right to move for sanctions, lawyer’s fees, and costs as a result of the plaintiff’s false “Notice of Settlement.”

More about Madonna’s concert delay lawsuit

As per the publication, both Alvarez and Fellows had stated that the singer’s concert held on December 13, 2023, was supposed to begin at 8:30p.m (as it was advertised on the tickets), but it got delayed and began at 10:30 p.m.

The accusers called this delay as “wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.” The filings stated that both the plaintiffs wouldn't have paid for the tickets if they had known about the start time of her show.

It was also said that when they left the venue after 1 a.m., there was limited public transportation and ridesharing and due to the late hours, the public and private transportation costs were increased.

Additionally, on May 30, another concertgoer, Justen Lipeles, accused the hitmaker and Live Nation of failing to inform the attendees about her California shows not starting on time as advertised. It was also stated in the filing that Madonna held a “hot and uncomfortable temperature” during her show.

The filing also mentioned that the attendees had to witness a "topless woman” perform "sexual acts” while being on stage which subjected the views to “pornography without warning,” as reported by People.

