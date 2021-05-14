Mads Mikkelsen on Leonardo DiCaprio starring in Another Round English remake: I'm glad not to be part of it

In a recent interview, Mads Mikkelsen revealed why he's happy to not be reprising his titular role in Leonardo DiCaprio's Another Round English remake.

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg's brilliant Oscar-winning Danish movie (it deservedly won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film), is going to be getting an English remake starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also producing it. The remake reports were met with some harsh criticism while many wondered why Mads Mikkelsen didn't just reprise his titular role as Martin. However, Mads is apparently more than happy to be excluded from the remake.

In an interview with IndieWire, Mikkelsen confessed, "I’m glad not to be part of it," before elaborating, "This is what we did. Unlike theater, where you can do it one year and do it again a couple years later, the little moments we do in films are happening right here and now — something interesting your fellow actor brings on set that day." The 55-year-old actor admitted that he "would probably want to change these scenes again" which "can never happen." According to Mads, to replay the same character is "tricky thing" and Mikkelsen honestly feels, "it's better off in someone else's hands."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Another Round is based on four close friends, who are teachers, and because they're sick of the monotony in their lives, decide to experiment with psychiatrist Finn Skårderud's theory of increasing their blood alcohol content in order to add more spice to said boring lives. While life is a pocketful of sunshine at first, as expected, things take a deadly turn.

