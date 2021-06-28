Mads Mikkelsen on replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3: I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job

Mads Mikkelsen opened up about taking on the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 after Johnny Depp's sudden removal.

Mads Mikkelsen's casting in Fantastic Beasts 3 has been one of the most controversial ones. The actor will be replacing Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming film and the circumstances under which he was cast have certainly been strange. In his recent interview with The Sunday Times, Mikkelsen spoke about Fantastic Beasts 3 and why he took on the project despite all the controversy surrounding it.

While discussing Depp's removal from the project, the Another Round actor said, "I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved any more. But I didn't have a dog in that fight. And I don't know what happened [in his private life], and I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense."

For the uninitiated, Depp was replaced from the film following his loss in the UK libel case against a British tabloid that referred to him as a "wife beater" relating to his ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations.

Mads revealed that he took on the project despite the controversy saying that he loved the script. He added, "But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that's just the way it plays out once in a while."

Previously, Mads had revealed that he will be bringing a different take to Grindelwald's character than what Depp had portrayed in the previous films.

