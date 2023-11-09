Maestro: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and everything to know about the Leonard Bernstein biopic

Maestro, Bradley Cooper's Leonardo Bernstein biography, is in the works, and there is plenty of interesting news about the project. Cooper's second directorial feature follows his successful film A Star Is Born, for which he received the Best Actor and Best Picture honors. The actor now returns with Maestro, another music-focused story based on the real-life composer and pioneer of introducing classical music to the masses, Leonard Bernstein. The Maestro has been eagerly anticipated since it was revealed, and the latest information has just added to the intrigue around Bradley Cooper's upcoming movie.

Maestro will delve into the professional and personal lives of American composer Leonard Bernstein, best known for his work on West Side Story. Cooper's first project with Netflix, but it also has some amazing behind-the-scenes expertise, with producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg on board. Given that this is Cooper's movie, there is a lot of curiosity to see if he has a filmmaking career. So far, the film has also been the focus of some controversy leading up to its release.

When is Maestro scheduled to release?

Maestro will have a limited theatrical premiere on November 22, 2023, before arriving on Netflix on December 20, 2023.

Where can I watch Maestro?

Maestro will be available to stream on Netflix in December, 2023. The movie will have a limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023.

Watch the Maestro trailer

On August 15, 2023, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Maestro. The 90-second sample is bookended by scenes of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre sitting in a park, first in black-and-white and then shifting to an older version of the couple in color. On October 25, 2023, Netflix released the entire official trailer for Maestro, featuring the film's positive reviews and the central performances of Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper.

Who are the star cast of Maestro?

Bradley Cooper will play Leonard Bernstein, the renowned composer who is regarded as one of the most influential conductors of his generation, best known for writing the music for the iconic musical West Side Story. Felicia Montealegre, an actress, and Bernstein's wife, will be played by Carey Mulligan. Mulligan, like Cooper, has been nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Actress nominations for her roles in An Education and Promising Young Woman.

The supporting cast of Maestro includes Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart) playing David Oppenheim; Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) playing Jamie Bernstein; Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph) playing Shirley Bernstein; Michael Urie (Shrinking) playing Jerome Robbins; and Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) playing Tommy Cothran. Alexander Bernstein is played by Sam Nivola (White Noise), Cynthia O'Neal is played by Miriam Shor (Younger), and Nina Bernstein is played by Alexa Swinton (And Just Like That...). Josh Hamilton (eighth grade) will also appear in an unspecified capacity.

What is the plot of Maestro?

Maestro will follow Leonard Bernstein's life, both professionally as a composer and personally, including his marriage and sexuality. Bernstein's relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein will also serve as the backdrop for the film, which will span several decades.

Maestro is a towering and courageous love tale depicting Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein's lifelong romance. Maestro, a love letter to life and art, is an emotionally epic depiction of family and love at its center.

Who is making Maestro?

Bradley Cooper's second directorial effort after A Star Is Born will be Maestro. Cooper also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Academy Award winner Josh Singer (Spotlight). Cooper will also co-produce with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans), Fred Berner (Pollock), and Amy Durning (Law & Order: SVU). Singers Carla Raij (The Fabelmans), Bobby Wilhelm (A Star is Born), Weston Middleton (A Star is Born), and Tracey Landon (Blonde) serve as executive producers on the movie.

