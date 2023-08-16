Maestro: Why is Bradley Cooper getting accused of 'Jewface' after his trailer drop?

Bradley Cooper is finally out with his latest film, Maestro, a biographical drama film that centers around the life and career of the famous composer Leonard Bernstein. This will be Cooper's first project after his 2018 blockbuster, A Star is Born. The audience had high hopes for the actor's new project since the film is based on an iconic musician. But, just after a few hours of the trailer dropping, it gained significant backlash from the audience.

Bradley Cooper features a prosthetics look in Maestro trailer

Bradley Cooper is receiving backlash for allegedly wearing 'Jewface' following the trailer launch of his biographical film about Leonard Bernstein. The trailer revealed that the actor used facial prosthetics to portray the part of the composer. Leonard Bernstein, born to Jewish-Ukrainian immigrants in the US, was a highly skilled conductor and composer, renowned for his contributions to West Side Story's music, composing three symphonies, and becoming the New York Philharmonic's music director. Despite not being Jewish, the 48-year-old in the trailer is seen with an evident prosthetic nose, alongside Carey Mulligan portraying Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre.

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper's subtle nod to Taylor Swift after attending star’s concert in New Jersey; DEETS here

ALSO READ: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were in touch prior to PDA pic, sources reveal 'there is a spark'

Advertisement

Bradley Cooper in hot waters after 'Jewface' controversy

In a social media statement, Leonard Bernstein's children Jamie, Alexander, and Nina expressed support for Cooper. They defended him against any interpretations and misunderstandings, stating that the actor's use of makeup to enhance his resemblance was acceptable to them. They emphasized that their father would likely have been understanding of these artistic choices. But even after this stamp of approval, the wave of criticism refused to stop.

British actor and activist Tracy-Ann Obermann took to social media to state that for her and many others, Bradley Cooper's use of a prosthetic nose is akin to "Black-Face or Yellow-Face." She continued, "If Bradley Cooper can’t [play the role] through the power or acting alone then don’t cast him – get a Jewish Actor."

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Fienberg, raised concerns about the prosthetics when set photos were revealed in May. He later characterized the film to be "ethenic cosplay." For the unversed, this is the same controversy that hit the Oppenheimer casting of Cillian Murphy as the renowned scientist who was Jewish.



Speaking of the movie Maestro, it is directed, and co-written, by Cooper, apart from him starring in it.

ALSO READ: Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk get cozy at Coachella amidst Maya Jama rumours?