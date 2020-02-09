Maggie Gyllenhaal to essay Elvis Presley’s mother in Baz Luhrmann's film; Read details

The Dark Knight actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is all set to essay the role of Elvis Presley’s mother in Baz Luhrmann's film. The Hollywood drama is a biopic on the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.

If news reports are to be believed then, The Dark Knight actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is all set to essay the role of Elvis Presley’s mother in Baz Luhrmann's film. The Hollywood drama which is a biopic on the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley. The lead role will be essayed by actor Austin Butler. The Kindergarten Teacher actress will reportedly play, Gladys Presley in the Austin Butler starrer. The film will also feature, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor Tom Hanks. The actor recently, received the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes 2020.

The Angels and Demons actor Tom Hanks will essay Elvis Presley’s manager named Colonel Tom Parker. Director, Baz Luhrmann has also co-written the story for the film along with Craig Pearce, which is a Warner Bros film. The Elvis Presley's biopic, revolves around the story of Colonel Tom Parker and the lead character of Elvis Presley. The film will track how the dynamic duo conquered the music industry. The film is director Baz Luhrmann first film after he delivered the film, titled The Great Gatsby in the year 2013. This film saw the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. in the lead. The fans are now eagerly waiting to hear an update about the film.

Variety reported that the Sherrybaby actress Maggie Gyllenhaal recently completed the work on the series called The Deuce. As per report by Variety, Elvis Presley biopic will see his close relationship with his mother Gladys Presley, and how Presley called his mother his number one girl.

