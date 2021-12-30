Maggie Gyllenhaal opens up about filming The Lost Daughter with The Crown alum Olivia Colman

Actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal recently opened up about the treatment Hollywood actresses receive in the business. The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has starred in big hit films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and even made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter. Now, talking to The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are given importance while filming.

Talking about The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote, she said: "Olivia (Colman) really didn't like to talk about much. I wonder, actually, if it's because it was relatively recently that she got power as an actress, if she feels similar to the way I feel as an actress, which is ‘it's very rare that somebody values my ideas.’"

She continued: "They will say they do, but people are irritated by actresses with a lot of ideas. I'm not an idiot, and so I mostly keep them to myself. I remember asking Olivia if she likes to rehearse, and she said, 'I don't, actually,' and I totally relate to that."

If you didn't know, The Lost Daughter stars Colman as Leda, a professor and mother of two grown daughters who goes on a holiday in Greece, where she meets a young vacationing family and a mother who reminds her of her own experiences with parenthood. Apart from Colma, the film stars Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Gyllenhaal's real-life husband Peter Sarsgaard.

Also read: Dakota Johnson gives a RARE insight into her 'cosy' relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin