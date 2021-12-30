Maggie Gyllenhaal on treatment of actresses in Hollywood: It's rare that somebody values my ideas

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shining a light on how actresses are treated in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has appeared in films such as The Dark Knight, Secretary, and Stranger Than Fiction, and with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote, she makes her directing debut.

However, in an interview with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal stated that it is "very rare" for an actress' ideas to be valued while shooting a film. "Olivia really didn't like to talk about much," she said of working with Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar in 2019, on The Lost Daughter. "I wonder, actually, if it's because it was relatively recently that she got power as an actress, if she feels similarly to the way I feel as an actress, which is it's very rare that somebody values my ideas."

She further said, "They will say they do," added Gyllenhaal, "but people are irritated by actresses with a lot of ideas. I'm not an idiot, and so I mostly keep them to myself. I remember asking Olivia if she likes to rehearse, and she said, 'I don't, actually,' and I totally relate to that." Meanwhile, Colman plays Leda, a literature professor and mother of two adult daughters who takes a lengthy vacation in Greece in The Lost Daughter. She meets a vacationing family and a young mother who reminds her of her own horrible experiences with parenthood while there. Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, and Gyllenhaal's real-life husband Peter Sarsgaard are among the cast members.

The Lost Daughter is streaming on Netflix starting Friday.

