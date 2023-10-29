Maggie Wheeler, FRIENDS' Janice expresses grief over Matthew Perry's death; reflects on 'creative moments' together

Matthew Perry's Friends co-star, Maggie Wheeler, is deeply saddened by the actor's passing at the age of 54. In an Instagram tribute, she expressed her grief and shared a photo of them from their time on the beloved sitcom.

Maggie Wheeler expressed grief on Matthew Perry's death

Maggie Wheeler 'Janice' mourned the loss of Perry and acknowledged the joy he brought to people during his too-short lifetime. She also reflected on the creative moments they shared with caption, "What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️"

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: Remembering most memorable moments of late actor as Chandler Bing

Wheeler, 62, made several guest appearances throughout the ten-season run of Friends from 1994 to 2004. She portrayed Janice Hosenstein, a fan-favorite character and Chandler Bing's on-and-off girlfriend, known for her distinctive nasal drawl and the catchphrase, "Oh. My. God."

Maggie Wheeler reflected on her time with Matthew Perry

Wheeler previously praised Matthew Perry as a brilliant comedian who often made her break character on set. She explained in a 2016 interview on ITV’s This Morning that "So the laugh happened organically in the first rehearsal, because I needed to find a way to laugh, because Matthew Perry is so funny," she added, "And working with him, I knew right away, I thought, 'This guy's gonna make me laugh on set, I've gotta be prepared. What am I going to do?' So I created Janice's laugh just as a safety measure for when Matthew made me laugh.”

In a 2021 tik-tok video, Maggie performed on FRIENDS theme song and changed the lyrics to, "Chandler, I'll wait for you when you and Monica get divorced, I will wait for you, you know you always loved me more. You love me, Chandler Bing!”

ALSO READ: Friends star Matthew Perry dies at 54 from drowning; DEETS Inside

Matthew Perry's friends expressed grief

After Perry's passing, Warner Bros., the production company behind Friends, released a statement expressing their devastation at the loss of the talented actor. They stated, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family, the impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Matthew Perry's sudden demise

Matthew Perry, a five-time Emmy nominee, was found dead at his home, with the circumstances reported by TMZ. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but the representative did not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Advertisement

Representatives for Perry have not yet responded to requests for comment on his passing

ALSO READ: Was Matthew Perry trying to convey something with 'I'm Mattman' posts before sudden demise? Fans speculate