Magic Mike's Last Dance: Thandiwe Newton to star opposite Channing Tatum in upcoming movie

Magic Mike is returning to the big screen, and he's bringing famed actress Thandiwe Newton with him. Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third part in the series, will be released exclusively on HBO Max and will star Channing Tatum and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that Newton, the Emmy-winning star of HBO's Westworld, is in talks to co-star in Magic Mike's Last Dance with Tatum. Newton's role is being kept under wraps, although THR reports that she will play the film's female protagonist. As per ComicBook, Soderbergh and Tatum first collaborated in Magic Mike in 2012, which was a surprise box office success, grossing more than USD 167 million.

The sequel, Magic Mike XXL, was directed by Gregory Jacobs, with Soderbergh contributing as cinematographer and editor. Last Dance will reintroduce Soderbergh to the series in what will most likely be its last episode. "Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement when the new movie was announced. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor."

Interestingly, HBO Max has recently been engrossed with the Magic Mike franchise. Finding Magic Mike, a reality series created by Tatum and Soderbergh will be available on the streaming service later this month. Working together on the unscripted endeavor prompted the Magic Mike actor and director to consider a third and final feature.

