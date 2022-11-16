Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer: Channing Tatum works his steamy moves on Salma Hayek in first promo

The trailer showcases Channing broke and bartending in Florida, where he meets wealthy socialite, played by Salma Hayek who lures him to London with an unimaginable offer. The promo features Hayek's character telling Tatum, “People are numb, disconnected. We’re going to wake them up with a wave of passion they’ve never felt before." Thus begins the prep for a Magic Mike show like never before.

The first trailer of Magic Mike's Last Dance starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek was released recently and it seems like the perfect one for the franchise to go out with a bang. While Tatum teased a peek of the film last month as he flaunted his abs, alongside Hayek stating that "all good things begin in Miami", the trailer promises more.

Check out the trailer of Magic Mike's Last Dance here:

All about Magic Mike's final installment

Tatum previously spoke about his ambitions for the upcoming film and said, "I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping. I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing", via People. Director Steven Soderberg returns to direct the third film after helming the first one in 2012. The film’s ensemble cast includes Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed and Vicki Pepperdine alongside Tatum and Hayek.

Director Soderberg spoke about the film's plot and told People, "The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be."

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is slated to release in theatres on February 10, 2023 at the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and just days before Valentine’s Day. The first Magic Mike famously starred Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey. The film's screenplay was loosely inspired by Channing Tatum's own experiences as a male stripper in Tampa, Florida, when he was 18 years old.