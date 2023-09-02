‘Magical Moments in August’: Kris Jenner shares passionate kiss with boyfriend Corey Gamble as they holiday in Italy; see PICS

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating for nearly a decade, The duo has been madly in love with each other since the day they started their relationship. Recently, the couple appeared to be in the early stages of romance on their lovely Italian vacation. On Friday, the businesswoman posted a photo carousel on Instagram. The 67-year-old momager shared an insight from her glamorous summer vacation overseas, including a sweet photograph of herself and Gamble.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner is dripping in sparkling diamond ring rumors claim she has been engaged to her long-time boyfriend

Kris Jenner shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble

The 67-year-old shared a series of throwback photos from their spectacular August vacation, in which they are seen enjoying the joys of the lovely Italian town of Portofino, on Instagram. She captioned the photos "Magical Moments in August," along with emojis of the sun, a boat, and a pizza!

In one of the photos, the Kardashians star, who was dressed entirely in white, kissed her 42-year-old partner, who was also dressed in white, on the back of a boat. Another photo showcased them making homemade spaghetti, and they also appeared to have enjoyed a shopping trip at Dolce & Gabbana.

Jenners' eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, married Travis Barker in Italy more than a year ago. Kourtney, who is having her first child with Barker, wore Dolce & Gabbana to her wedding. They were formally married on May 15 in a courtroom in Santa Barbara, California, and then exchanged vows in Portofino on May 22.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble's relationship began in 2014. When they first met in 2014 and have been together ever since. Gamble is a corporate executive as well as a talent manager. When he met Kris and during the start of their relationship, he was working as Justin Bieber's tour manager for Scooter Braun (iconic).

After Kim Kardashian disclosed that Gamble had stayed with Jenner for the night, Gamble made his Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut a year later, in March. In April 2015, the couple declared their romance publicly on Instagram with a photo that also included Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner's affair began during the latter's divorce from Caitlyn Jenner after 22 years of marriage. Despite keeping his personal life private, Gamble appeared on KUWTK on a regular basis. He also has many renowned pals, including Tommy Hilfiger, David Grutman, Carl Lentz, Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Drake, and others.

Jenner had been married twice before starting her romance with Gamble. She first married Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian's father, Robert, before the marriage dissolved in 1991. She then married Caitlyn Jenner (born Bruce Jenner) in 1991, but the marriage did not last, and the pair divorced in 2015.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's mom hangs out with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Jeff Bezos's fiancé's charity event; poses for photos