Mahershala Ali in Talks to Join Jurassic Park's Sequel Alongside Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and More; Deets Here

Hollywood is abuzz with the exciting news of a sequel to Jurassic World currently in the works. This highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theaters next summer and has already assembled an incredible cast. Adding to the excitement, the franchise has recently announced the inclusion of yet another talented actor to its roster.

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will join an already-announced cast list for the film. The Jurassic World sequel could potentially launch another set of trilogy following the Jurassic World trilogy’s conclusion in 2022.

Mahershala Ali to star in Jurassic World sequel

As the yet-unnamed Jurassic World sequel paces up its development, the latest update revealed that Leave the World Behind star Mahershala Ali is in talks to join the stellar cast alongside Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, per a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter. The two-time Oscar winner gained recognition for his stunning performances in 2018’s Green Book and 2016’s Moonlight.

Besides the cast, there is not much information about the plotline of the seventh installment of the franchise. The Jurassic World sequel will be helmed by Gareth Edwards who will be directing from a screenplay by original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp. Originally created by the esteemed Steven Spielberg in 1994, the sequel is set to release in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The Jurassic Park franchise is one of Universal Pictures’ most successful. Therefore, Spielberg is bound to be attached until the franchise’s eternity. This time, he will executive produce the film through Amblin Entertainment. Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley of Kennedy-Marshall, who produced the Jurassic World trilogy will return as producers.

The production will begin in mid-June and filming is set to take place in London’s Sky Studios Elstree, per Yahoo Movies UK. Universal executives, VP Sara Scott and creative Jacqueline Garell will oversee the Jurassic World sequel.

The success of Jurassic World Dominion

2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, the sixth installment of the franchise and the final of the Jurassic World trilogy, was a massive box-office smash. The film crossed 1 billion USD globally within four months of its release. However, one of the slowest to achieve that number in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Even though Dominion dominated the box office during the pandemic times, the installment could not compete with its franchise’s success internally. 2018’s Fallen Kingdom grossed at 1.3 billion USD worldwide whereas 2015’s Jurassic World, which launched the modern trilogy, grossed at 1.6 billion USD globally, per Variety.

Dominion opened with the second-biggest splash in 2022, earning 145 million USD, and was helmed by Colin Trevorrow. The film brought in original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern as cast members alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their characters throughout the trilogy.

The tentative release date for the untitled Jurassic World sequel is July 2, 2025.

