Maisie Williams REVEALS her honest thoughts on Game of Thrones' end after rewatching all 8 seasons

Now, Maisie Williams - who played the beloved Arya Stark in Game of Thrones - is coming clean with her feelings about how the legendary show, which made her a household name, ended. During a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the 25-year-old actress divulged that she rewatched all 8 seasons which led her to believe that the end didn't necessarily justify the means.

While House of the Dragon successfully completed its first season this week, being eagerly embraced into the GOT universe, Game of Thrones continues to be a point of grave discussion even years later! The bone of contention? The ending left a bitter aftertaste for diehard fans, who were not at all happy with the conclusion to the iconic series.

Maisie Williams: Game of Thrones "Fell Off at the End"

Just like the majority, Maisie Williams wasn't impressed with how things ended in Game of Thrones: "It definitely fell off at the end," via ET Canada. Acknowledging how GOT "started really strong," Maisie candidly recalled, "It kinda popped off. For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life." *SPOILERS ALERT* Talking about Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) tragic death in GOT Season 1, Williams confessed, "I was heartbroken when Ned died, yet I knew it was coming."

On the other hand, James Williams praised his sister's show, calling it "great," and added how "we were all enjoying the hell out of it." In spite of his sibling playing a lead character in Game of Thrones, James admitted that he "never" knew what was going to happen every season, even though he "could have" simply read the script which was just lying around the Williams household. As a fan, James "didn't want to" spoil the series for himself and he "wanted to experience what was going to happen."

Game of Thrones surely has people talking, even now!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maisie Williams, who was last seen in Pistol as Pamela "Jordan" Rooke, has many exciting projects for us to look forward to; Salvation Has No Name, Sinner V. Saints and The New Look.

What Happened to Arya Stark at the End of Game of Thrones?

When it comes to The Starks in Game of Thrones Season 8, Arya Stark invigorates her adventurous side and sets sail to explore unexplored lands in the west of Westeros. Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is proclaimed King Bran the Broken alongside his newly formed Small Council - Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) as Hand of the King, Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Bronn (Jerome Flynn), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). After the North is bestowed with independence by King Bran, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is crowned Queen in the North. As punishment for killing Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is exiled back to the Wall, where he reunites with Tormund Gianstbane (Kristofer Hivju) and his loved pet direwolf Ghost at Castle Black. He's seen leading the Wildlings to the north of the Wall in GOT's concluding shot.

After the finale of Game of Thrones, fans shared their displeasure over the arc of many characters, especially that of Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), two of the most powerful characters on the show. Fans weren't convinced with Bran being crowned King either as they felt there were more formidable opponents to rule Westeros. Many envisioned a joint ruling between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, but the "Mad Queen" angle for Dany alongside Jon being the one to kill her felt hasty for many. So disgruntled were fans that a petition was signed by millions to remake Game of Thrones Season 8. Over the years, many cast members have shared divided opinions on how they really felt about GOT's now-controversial conclusion. While some stood by the show and its creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, others also shared candidly that they weren't completely satisfied with how Game of Thrones ended.