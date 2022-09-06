‘Boy Meets World’ star Maitland Ward opens up about her journey from Hollywood to adult film industry

After playing the role of Rachel McGuire from 1998 to 2000 in the ABC show "Boy Meets World" continued her journey as an adult star. For all the fans out there who were curious about this surprising change in career will find all their answers in the memoir by the actress.

Maitland Ward

Ashley Maitland Welkos popularly known as Maitland Ward is an American actress and model. The actress made her debut as Jessica Forrester on the CBS show ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ She was most known for her role of Rachel McGuire on the 6th and the 7th seasons of the ABC show 'Boy Meets World' created by Michael Jacobs. Ward soon retired from mainstream acting in 2007, and began her career as an adult film star.

Maitland Ward Memoir

Maitland Ward has finally penned down her journey in a detailed memoir that was published on the 6th of September, 2022. The memoir is titled, "Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood."

In a recent interview, Ward shared,

"I think it’s an empowering story for women and everyone really. It’s about living your truth and not listening to what everyone is telling you to do. For so long, Hollywood was telling me that I could only be a certain way. The industry wanted to keep me in some box. I reached a point where I just wanted to do my own thing. I’m now my authentic self. There are always going to be people who will try to pigeonhole you, especially as a woman. For me to break out has been so liberating. I think that’s true for anyone in any industry. My story just happens to be a little more scandalous."

About her experience at Boy Meets World, the actress shared,

"I was received very well, they were very nice to me." She added "It was an odd thing to walk into a set that had been such a well-oiled machine and where they had grown up on the show. Everyone was established and knew how to work with each other. I was coming in for the college years, and I was nervous about that. But I was accepted… and I had a great time on the show."

The Memoir states producers made her uncomfortable

In chapter 6 of her memoir, the actress allegedly shares that she was asked to try on lingerie in the office "more than once" by producers which were "primarily men." In addition, the actress clarified she was never sexually assaulted but was extremely "uncomfortable" during her years as an actress. She shared, "Yes, it was uncomfortable and odd, and I wasn’t sure why I needed to be doing this. I thought it was my job to behave and be a professional. Or whatever I thought that was at the time. But it was very uncomfortable and made me feel exposed and gawked at. Even Michael commented that he was so embarrassed about this because I’m so much like a daughter to him felt weird. I never understood why we didn’t just take pictures of everything in the wardrobe and choose from there. Why did I have to put on a show?"

"My confidence was low with my body," Ward explained. "I was young, impressionable and thought this is what you do. It would never happen today because somebody would get called out on it. And let me just say, I’m in porn, and I’ve never had to walk into a producer’s office or whatever and try on the lingerie for a shoot."

Ward says, “Hollywood wasn’t for me”

She continued, "I knew Hollywood wasn’t for me, but I kept wanting to hang on," said Ward. "I kept trying to think of ways to reinvent myself. I’m not one to give up easily. But my self-esteem was down. You’re hired for being a certain way, for looking a certain way. But if you stay the same, you lose success. The thing that makes you famous is the thing that will prevent you from ever getting hired for anything else."

"Hollywood is a machine that builds you up but then tears you down. I think a lot of actors struggle with that, especially if you were on a popular prime-time show. It’s hard to break out of the stereotype. I had wanted to do so many things, acting wise. I wanted to play more dramatic roles, more emotional roles, even more evil roles. I just wanted to play something different. And yet I wasn’t even allowed to audition for it. I wasn’t seen as anything different. And it became disheartening."

In 2006, Ward married Terry Baxter

It was after Maitland Ward married Terry Baxter, in 2006, that she started her career in the adult film industry. She claims her husband has been "super supportive."

When asked about the criticism she receives, the actress shared,

"I have more fame, more money and more acting opportunities than I ever had," she added, "I get to create roles. I get lengthy, twisted dialogue. I get to write scripts. I get to do all the things that I wanted to do. I even have more respect now for doing exactly what I want to do unapologetically. How can you shame someone who is not ashamed? And women approach me all the time saying that I’ve empowered them to feel more comfortable in their sexuality."

Boy Meets World cast supports her

She also added she has never received any negative feedback from "Boy Meets World" cast. She shared, "Wilfred has been really sweet to me. He called me and said he was proud of me. He said he will never watch anything that I do, but he supports me. I’ve been best friends with Trina for years, and she supports me. I just don’t see how anyone can denounce me for being happy in life."

Ward shares that she is more herself than ever and said, "We are just people making a living to support our lives and families and out of all places, Hollywood shouldn’t be passing judgment."

