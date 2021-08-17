Maitreyi Ramakrishnan asks for basic respect as she requests people to pronounce her name right

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been appreciated for her performance in the Mindy Kaling series Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi plays Devi, an Indian American teenager who navigates high school facing all the challenges of a normal teenager while also trying to embrace her Indian culture. During an interview with Pinkvilla USA, Maitreyi had mentioned that, like Devi, she is a perfectionist. This seems to be true as Maitreyi always speaks up about her issues and demands to be treated a certain way.

Recently, Maitreyi took to social media to stress how she would love her name to be pronounced the right way. Maitreyi, who is frustrated about her name being mispronounced way too often, revealed the actual pronunciation in a voice memo and also explained the reason for her outburst. She said her in her voice memo:

“I have taken this voice memo like, 5,000 times because there's so much to say. Names are so important, and I find that it’s a big part of your identity, it personally is for me. I love my name so, so much. And constantly, I get people saying, 'Oh, you don’t even know how to say your own name right.' It’s like, 'No, no, no, I do. I do know how to say my own name right. Because the reality is, no one knows how to say someone else's name except for the person themselves, you know? Like, this is my name. I’m sorry, but I get to call the shots here. There is one answer, and that answer is my own. There’s no discussion for that.”

She continued, "When I was younger I used to call people, ‘yeah you call me my-tree, whatever’, I don’t care. But I am asking for basic respect when I am asking them to say my name right. Many of us do, right. We want our names to be said right, we don’t want it butchered. I hope you guys don’t have to go through that too often but now, being my wise 19 year old self I ask people to say my name correctly and I put a lot of effort. Whenever I meet people I make sure they say my name right. I’d like to pronounce my name as /my-tray-yee/ /Rama-Krishnan/. That’s how I like to say it. Not expecting people to switch up their accents on me, just asking for basic respect."

Well, what do you think of this request? Fair enough, right? On the work front, Maitreyi will next be seen in The Netherfield Girls, which is a modern take on the classic Pride and Prejudice.

Also Read: Pinkvilla USA presents Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani's amazing Sheila Ki Jawani dance cover