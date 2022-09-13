Maitreyi Ramakrishnan does TIFF 2022 the 'right way' as she relishes a hot dog at the film festival

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attended the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 13, 2022 03:40 AM IST  |  985
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is best known for her role Devi in the comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever.

On Saturday, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attended the red carpet for the Toronto International Film Festival. The Canadian actress stunned all at the event as she stepped on the red carpet in a luscious mustard dress but things would not ever be boring around Maitreyi as she spiced up the event by posting shots of herself enjoying a classic hot dog at the Festival.

Maitreyi took to Instagram on Sunday as she shared with her fans snaps of her gorgeous self in her flawlessly stunning dress. For the Canadian International Film Festival, Maitreyi opted for a mustard sleeveless dress with a huge bow on the front. The Never Have I Ever actress kept her hair simple as she tied it in a low bun with her flicks cupping her face. Maitreyi went for more of a natural makeup look with neutral colours on her eyes and lips, completing her sophisticated look for the event.

Meanwhile, the most exciting part of the night was her stop at the hot dog stand as she posted clicks of herself preparing her precious delight. Maitreyi put on a heavy load of ketchup on her dog and seemed to have avoided the classic duo without the mustard. She captioned her post, "doing #tiff22 the right way (swipe to see why)," the Turning Red star joked as she referenced the attached snaps of her relishing her Film Festival snack. 

As for why she was at the Festival, Maitreyi attended the event for the first screening of Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans.

Check out Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Instagram post below:

Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Sep 13, 2022 04:07 AM
I find it very difficult to believe that. Their looks, their dancing,their charisma, out does any boy band in history. Who writes these lies? How about these stadium sell outs all over the world?
REPLY