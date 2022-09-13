Maitreyi Ramakrishnan does TIFF 2022 the 'right way' as she relishes a hot dog at the film festival

On Saturday, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attended the red carpet for the Toronto International Film Festival. The Canadian actress stunned all at the event as she stepped on the red carpet in a luscious mustard dress but things would not ever be boring around Maitreyi as she spiced up the event by posting shots of herself enjoying a classic hot dog at the Festival.

Maitreyi took to Instagram on Sunday as she shared with her fans snaps of her gorgeous self in her flawlessly stunning dress. For the Canadian International Film Festival, Maitreyi opted for a mustard sleeveless dress with a huge bow on the front. The Never Have I Ever actress kept her hair simple as she tied it in a low bun with her flicks cupping her face. Maitreyi went for more of a natural makeup look with neutral colours on her eyes and lips, completing her sophisticated look for the event.