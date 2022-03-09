Maitreyi Ramakrishnan lauds diversity of background characters in Pixar movies: It excites me

Turning Red, the newest film from Disney and Pixar, recounts the heartwarming tale of a goofy teenager, Meilin (Rosalie Chiang), who is going through life changes while negotiating a turbulent but love relationship with her 'tiger mother,' Ming (Sandra Oh).

However, Mei has a gift handed down from her ancestors, in addition to the normal problems of adolescence. When she is furious or enthusiastic, she transforms into a red panda. While her family, particularly her inquisitive maternal relatives, waits for the ritual to solve her issue, Mei embarks on a rollercoaster ride with her tight circle of pals to get tickets to their favourite boyband's performance. Pinkvilla attended a press conference with the Turning Red actors ahead of the film's premiere, where they discussed how often Pixar movies go into details to portray every character accurately.

Interestingly, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan agreed and added, "I like the subtle references in movies. At one point in the movie, we see a blue jay and I'm like, I see what you're doing." The Never Have I Ever actress further lauded the diversity of these references and said, " I love these easter eggs. But I would say that the thing that really excites me is the diversity of the background characters."

Turning Red, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Domee Shi's first feature film, also features the voices of Ava Morse and Hyein Park, among others. The movie also features original music by Billie Eilish and O’Connell. On March 11, the movie releases globally on Disney+ Hotstar.

