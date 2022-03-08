Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up about female friendships in her upcoming movie Turning Red

Following the popularity of Soul, Luca, and Encanto, Pixar's next offering, Turning Red, is yet another pleasant coming-of-age narrative. Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and others star in the film directed by Domee Shi, the Oscar-winning filmmaker of the short film Bao.

However, Tamil-Canadian actress, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan discussed the importance of female friendship in her upcoming movie, during a press conference, which Pinkvilla attended. When asked about her take on female friendship in their animated film, Maitreyi said, "I love that we show the importance of four young girls being supportive of each other just to show good female friendships.”

Interestingly, Maitreyi further stated her opinion on the absence of actual female groups' portrayal in mainstream movies, saying, "With TV and film, we always portray that your love interest is the one that you should be closer with. You know, like that's the real bond. That always made me sort of sceptical because wouldn't the childhood best friend know you better? They know what your favourite ice cream flavour is, they know what to do when you're having like a breakdown. That's important."

Meanwhile, for those unversed, the plot for the upcoming movie shows Mei Lee, a brilliant teenager who is an all-rounder at school and an obedient daughter as the protagonist of the store. When she realises that, on top of all the life changes she's going through, she also has the capacity to transform into a fairly enormous red panda whenever her emotions are heightened, her life is turned upside down. The movie releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11th.

