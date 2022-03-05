Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recalls attending her favourite Canadian boy band's concert: I was so emotional

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of the successful teen show 'Never Have I Ever,' will soon be featured in a major role in the forthcoming Disney animated feature film 'Turning Red.' In the coming-of-age drama directed by Oscar winner Domee Shi, the Tamil-Canadian actress will play the feisty and sophisticated character Priya in the animated movie.

However, during a recent press conference of the movie, which Pinkvilla attended, Maitreyi opened up about her favourite boy band and how it felt attending their concert. The Never Have I Ever star fangirled over her favourite Canadian boy band, Marianas Trench and admitted getting emotional on seeing them live. Maitreyi said, "As soon as they came out on stage, I was done. [LAUGH] I was so emotional and I didn't know why but it made sense. She further emphasised on the importance of music as she said, "The importance of music growing up totally shapes who you are."

Meanwhile, 'Turning Red' is being billed as a charming narrative of self-acceptance and real friendship as four girls navigate the ups and downs of adolescence. Rosalie Chiang voices Meilin, Sandra Oh voices Ming, Ava Morse voices Miriam, and Hyein Park voices Abby. Interestingly, after Soul and Luca, this is the third Pixar film to skip theatres and go straight to Disney+. Turning Red, according to the studio, would not use the streamer's Premier Access platform and will be free to all members.

The film, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11th, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ:Maitreyi Ramakrishnan TEASES new poster for animated movie Turning Red: I’m the baddie with the glasses