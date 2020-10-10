Mak Ruffalo REVEALS why he thinks he's going to get thrown out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Hulk

Mark Ruffalo, in a recent interview, revealed how he thinks he's going to be thrown out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the Hulk because he feels he "never belonged here in the first place."

When Mark Ruffalo was announced as the next Hulk, tongues were wagging as many believed he wasn't the apt choice. Then, The Avengers released and Ruffalo's brilliant portrayal as both the Hulk and Bruce Banner was much loved and he was welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms. Even now, Mark is astonished over having gotten to play the big, green monster.

In a recent interview with Variety, when the 52-year-old actor was asked if he ever pinches himself not believing where he is while playing the Hulk on set, Ruffalo confessed, "Yeah. Every time I’m whining like, 'God damn, how long are we waiting for the set up?' I'm like, 'Hey, Remember you’re not even supposed to be here.' Right. I just remember to be grateful because I still can’t believe it," and added, "I still keep thinking, 'They’re going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place and they’re all going to find out.'"

Moreover, when quizzed if he ever thought in his wildest imagination during his younger days that he would one day get to play the Hulk, Mark admitted to Variety, "Never," while adding that for him doing 10 plays a year in a little theatre at Santa Monica Boulevard was a dream come true. As a bartender back then, no matter how shitty his day was, when he walked in the theatre, he was in heaven. It was also around the same time he met his wife Sunrise Ruffalo, who advised him, "I think you might be shooting a little bit low. I think you can probably expand what you think you’re capable of."

We're glad that Mark Ruffalo's hard work paid off and that we got to see his kick some a** as the Hulk!

