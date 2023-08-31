'Make decisions for themselves': Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey launch Maui recovery fund in the wake of wildfires

Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey have taken it upon themselves to help the people of Maui after wildfires broke out in the region and destroyed many people's livelihoods. In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, the duo revealed the initiation of a relief fund aimed at aiding individuals who suffered housing losses due to the Maui wildfires. Here's what they said.

Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey start a campaign to help Maui

The People's Fund of Maui, established by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson, is designed to provide direct financial assistance to those affected by the destructive wildfires that swept through Lahaina and various areas of the island. To kickstart the fund, Winfrey and Johnson contributed $10 million. According to the duo as they mentioned into their Twitter video, this initiative, "will serve as a bridge to provide cash directly to the families and individuals affected so that they can personally determine how best to use the funds for themselves."

Those aged 18 and above, residing within the affected region, and displaced by the Lahaina and Kula wildfires, will qualify to receive a monthly assistance of $1,200 to support them during the recovery phase. In Twitter caption read, "As @Oprah and I have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents." The star duo thanked everyone in "advance" that's going to help with the fund.

The effect of the Maui wildfires

According to authorities, the fires resulted in the tragic loss of 115 lives, marking the highest death toll in a wildfire in over a century. The host of The Oprah Winfrey Show stated, "I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service." As per reports the one worry that came up again and again was the financial burden the people of the island will have to carry. The 69-year-old continued, "The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them."

