'Make Lea happy': Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are 'friendly' on Italy vacation with daughter as reconciliation rumors spark further

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's Italian trip has raised a lot of eyebrows. Amidst reports of the model dating NFL star Tom Brady, paparazzi pictures of her with the actor have sparked reconciliation rumors. The former couple looked happy as they enjoyed fun boat rides and basked in the sun with their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine during the European vacay.

Netizens were quick to speculate if Shayk and Cooper were back together, especially based on the pictures where the actor held out his hand for her and couldn't keep his hands off her. A recent report also talked about Brady's reaction to these claims and Shayk's getaway. Now, a source has addressed speculation about why the 37 and 41-year-old went on the trip.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are 'friendly' on vacation with daughter

According to People, the fun trip was planned by the former couple for their daughter. "The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone. Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy," the source said. Meanwhile, Shayk posted topless pictures from the vacation as she soaked in the sun near a rock formation. "ROCKY SUMMER..." she captioned the revealing images.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Tom Brady is not jealous of Shayk's relationship with Bradley Cooper. He loves how she co-parents with him and respects their healthy equation. Since the former quarterback co-parents with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, he knows exactly how important it is. "Tom actually loves seeing it because Tom is such a family man, he knows what Irina is going through," a source told the news portal.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's romance

Reports of Shayk and Brady's romance started floating around last month when they were spotted indulging in PDA. The two spent time at a hotel and the Russian supermodel even spent the night at the New England Patriots star's house. On the other hand, Shayk and Cooper dated from 2015 to 2019 but have maintained a friendly relationship despite the split. Shayk gave birth to their daughter in March 2017 and both of them are involved in her life.

Irina Shayk on parenting daughter Lea

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Shayk revealed they are trying to teach Lea that the most important things in life are kindness and love. "With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside," added. Brady and Bundchen divorced in October last year.

