'Make season 2 even better...': One Piece Live-Action creator on 'working hard' for the sequel

One Piece Live-Action not only broke the norms of a successful live-action adaptation for the fans, but it also brought in new hopes for a successful sequel to come in. The second season of One Piece has already been renewed and there is more to come to the story of the Straw Hat Pirates. Amid this, Matt Owens, co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the Netflix live-action series expressed his gratitude for the success of the show. On the other hand, he also mentioned how they look at the second season from now on.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Maker comments on making it better

When asked about the reception of Season 1 during a Reddit AMA, Owens stated, "It's a huge f--king relief," highlighting the immense sense of relief he and the team felt.

Moreover, Owens emphasized the impact of this success on their dedication to the series, saying, "And it galvanizes me to keep it up! We're not complacent. We're going to keep working hard to make season 2 even better than season 1!" This statement reflects the team's commitment to maintaining and even surpassing the quality that contributed to the show's triumph.

Season 2 updates

As Season 2 of One Piece is currently in development, Owens acknowledged that the writing team has begun working on it. Although no specific release date or window for the second season has been revealed, it is expected to cover significant arcs from Eiichiro Oda's original manga. The idea of the actors getting old is something that is in the minds of the creators and writers. Thus, the ticking clock is certainly on everyone's heads.

The success of the live-action adaptation has not only reassured the creators and cast but has also generated excitement among fans of the beloved anime and manga series. Owens' candid comments provide a glimpse into the team's determination to continue delivering an exceptional story to come ahead. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of pop culture and anime intel.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action compared to anime: Where to continue the story? Episode count EXPLAINED