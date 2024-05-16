Emily Osment Reveals Details About Young Sheldon Finale

According to actress Emily Osment, who portrayed Mandy McAllister on the Big Bang Theory spinoff for three seasons, something exciting is coming up on Young Sheldon. The actress expressed this in a recent interview with PEOPLE. “The conclusion will really shatter your heart. Ensure you are seated and have Kleenex available.”

Will Young Sheldon leave fans in tears?

Emily Osment will be returning to play the character in a new Young Sheldon follow-up series in the autumn. She remembers sitting on the steps outside her house and receiving the call about doing an episode of Young Sheldon, a memory that will always stay with her. She remembers, “Oh, that sounds enjoyable. I have great admiration for Chuck Lorre.”

Although Osment didn't provide additional information about the ending, her co-star Armitage hinted recently that "it ties up loose ends and aims to please both our fans and those of the Big Bang Theory, making filming a very enjoyable experience." Zoe Perry, who plays Sheldon's mother onscreen, mentioned that loyal viewers should also look out for "fun little" references and hidden messages in the episode.

She mentioned that viewers can always anticipate the show’s mix of humor and heart. “I believe the conclusion of this will deeply touch people. “A major section has been concluded.” Since 2017, the sitcom has depicted the main character's early life, child prodigy Sheldon Cooper, with Jim Parsons on Big Bang and Iain Armitage on Young Sheldon. In November, CBS declared that the well-liked prequel would end after its seventh season.

What’s next for Young Sheldon?

Nevertheless, not everyone is closing the book on the Big Bang universe. Osment was initially scheduled to appear in only one episode of season 5 of Young Sheldon, but her role expanded, and she became a regular cast member in season 6. Her popularity has grown with fans, leading to a new show called Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, starring her and Montana Jordan, starting production in the summer.

“My initial task was to make a single guest star appearance. That was the agreement I made.” She mentioned that she was initially brought back for one episode, two more, and seven additional episodes before they hired her full-time. Osment explained to PEOPLE at PaleyFest 2024 in April that she believes a spontaneous courthouse wedding was the perfect choice for Mandy and Georgie.

Mandy made her debut in season 5, later welcoming a child with George before officially marrying him this season at city hall, with Meemaw (Annie Potts), Dale (Craig T. Nelson), Mary (Zoe Perry), George Sr. (Lance Barber), Missy (Raegan Revord), Georgie (Montana Jordan), Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) in attendance.

Details about the plot are currently limited; however, Osment mentioned to PEOPLE last month that she had some thoughts on the direction her character could take. During the marriage episode, she noted that Mandy might want to return to school, pursue a career, and not just be a full-time mom, as she feels the same way. “I believe it’s great for mothers to have jobs, too, and I’m excited to see how they make the most of it.”

