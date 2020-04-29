Makers of Daniel Craig's No Time To Die all set to auction the clapboard for COVID 19 relief fund

The official handle of the James Bond film on Twitter shared the news that the clapboard of No Time To Die, which is Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 will be given for an auction.

The latest news reports about Daniel Craig's last film as James Bond, state that the makers will be auctioning the film's clapboard to raise funds for the Coronavirus relief work. The official handle of the James Bond film on Twitter shared the news that the clapboard of No Time To Die, which is Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 will be given for an auction. The latest news update about the film states that the auction will take place on April 29, by the auction house called Bonhams. The funds collected by the auction will be used to do COVID-19 relief work by the National Health Service Charities.

The film, No Time To Die which sees Daniel Craig as the lead actor was set to hit the big screen in the month of April. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers of the Hollywood flick, No Time To Die, pushed the film to November. The fans and film audiences were eagerly looking forward to the film but now will have to wait till November to see the film. Not just, No Time To Die, even other Hollywood films like Mulan, Fast and Furious 9, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, and A Quiet Place II have all pushed their release dates forward owing to the Coronavirus scare.

Check out the tweet:

Today is your final chance to bid on the signed Bond 25 clapperboard in the BLUE Auction in aid of #NHS Charities Covid-19 URGENT APPEAL. The auction closes at 12:03 BST today. https://t.co/fGdvZyWopR pic.twitter.com/KL5JlqN8PU — James Bond (007) April 29, 2020

The news update about the film No Time To Die states that the clapboard's auction will take place virtually. The makers of the Daniel Craig starrer hope to raise substantial funds to help the COVID-19 relief work.

Credits :Twitter

