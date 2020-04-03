Makers of Ewan McGregor's Obi Wan Kenobi series plan to have new writers

Theres some hope that Ewan McGregors upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series will come out of the lumber, with the makers enlisting Joby Harold as the new writer for the series.

Harold has been tapped to write the upcoming series at Disney Plus, reports variety.com. He takes over writing the highly-anticipated series from Hossein Amini, who left the project back in January.

With this, Harold takes to writing for a television series for the first time. He most recently executive produced "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and is also writing the script for Zack Snyder's film "Army of the Dead". He was one of two writers, alongside James Vanderbilt, who was selected to develop a new take on the "Transformers" franchise for Paramount.

Last year in August, it was announced that McGregor will be returning into the "Star Wars" universe with the spin-off series, being developed for Disney+ streaming service.

McGregor played the character in the three "Star Wars" prequels -- "The Phantom Menace", "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith". In the original 1977 movie, Kenobi is seen as a desert-dwelling, war-weary hermit who later proves to be a wise and powerful warrior. He briefly mentors a young Luke Skywalker before being cut down by Darth Vader, his former pupil.

