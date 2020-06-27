Makers of John Krasinski & Steve Carell's The Office edit a scene featuring a character with blackface

The creator of the highly appreciated show, The Office, Greg Daniels has reportedly issued an official statement about the episode Dwight Christmas, where a character is seen with a blackface.

The news reports from Variety state that the makers of the popular show, The Office have edited a scene where a character is seen with a blackface. The creator of the highly appreciated show, The Office, Greg Daniels has reportedly issued an official statement about the episode Dwight Christmas, where a character is seen with a blackface. Greg Daniels states that the show, portrays how different characters try their best to survive in the office scenario where the boss and the assistant manager is trying to make things difficult. The makers of the popular drama are not the only ones who are making these changes.

Many other creators of various shows have taken similar steps. Greg Daniels has reportedly apologized for showing a character wearing a blackface in the show. Greg Daniels further goes on to add that he wants to apologize to all those who were hurt by the scene. As per the latest news reports, Greg Daniels of The Office has stated that the team has edited the shot which portrays a character with blackface.

The creator of the show also goes on to admit that it was wrong on their part to have a character with a blackface in the scene. This particular scene was aimed at showcasing a European practice which was considered to be racist. This particular episode also shows how Dwight's character wants his office folks to celebrate Christmas in Pennsylvania Dutch style.

