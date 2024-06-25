Makers Of A Quiet Place: Day One Drop Final Trailer Ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn And Frodo The Cat

A Quiet Place: Day One final trailer drops on the streaming platform ahead of the release of the film in theaters on Friday. The trailer showcases critic comments from the previous trailers, and the star cast looks promising. Frodo the Cat, portrayed by Schnitzel and Nico, two kittens, are also featured in the preview.

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the John Krasinski-starrer A Quiet Place, released in 2018. Michael Sarnoski is directing the prequel, and The Office star has joined the team as a creator.

What will A Quiet Place: Day One be about?

As John Krasinski’s universe in the horror thriller film expands, Lupita Nyong’o takes over as the lead character. With the first trailer for the film, the horror graphics kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The preview looked promising and horrifying at the same time.

According to the official synopsis of the film, “When New York City comes under attack from an alien invasion, a woman and other survivors try to find a way to safety. They soon learn that they must remain absolutely silent, as the mysterious creatures are drawn to the slightest sound.”

Speaking of her character in the film, the Black Panther actress shared that she will portray the role of a woman who takes a trip to New York, which is invaded by aliens.

Nyong’o further added, "We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting—and even surprising—chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way."

Early reactions to A Quiet Place: Day One

The new trailer for A Quiet Palace: Day One comprises reactions from critics, which has gotten fans excited for the film. While the comments showcase the positive side of the film, the trailer, too, gets into the details of the scenes and perfectly captures the emotions of the actors.

As for the cast members, apart from Lupita Nyong’o, the film includes Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. A Quiet Place Day will mark the third film of the franchise.

A Quite Place: Day One will be released in theaters on June 28, 2024.

