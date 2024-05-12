'Making Decisions For That Has Been Great': Chad Michael Murray Reveals He Puts Kids First When Choosing Roles

Chad Michael Murray is a man of many talents. He has contributed his cinematic skills in several big-budgeted movies, playing diverse characters in his decades-long career in the film industry. In a recent in-depth interview, Murray shared what elements he considers before choosing his on-screen roles.

The 42-year-old star emphasized what led him to change his perspective when selecting his roles and why he considers his kids first before accepting the offers.

Chad Michael Murray on how he chooses his movie roles

Speaking with Numero Netherlands, Chad Michael Murray shared his views on his new Netflix movie Mother of the Bride. In addition, he also revealed how he had changed his perspective on accepting movie roles after becoming a father to his three children.

When asked if his outlook has changed in terms of considering roles after becoming a father, the actor told the outlet, “So very much,” adding, “I would say, a lot of material, especially over the past 5 to 8 years since my son was born, I choose because I think one of the last things you really want is for your kids to be berated in school for what their parents are doing.”

The Gilmore Girls actor continued, “I don’t want my kids going to school, being freshman in high school, and dad’s butt posted all over their locker. That’s not fair to them, so making decisions for that has been great.”

Michael Murray claimed he did not want his kids to suffer in the future due to the roles he chose to play on the silver screen, making his point clear on why he carefully considers his roles, prioritizing his children first.

Chad Michael Murray shares how he balances his personal and professional life

During his candid conversation with the outlet, the One Tree Hill movie star further shared how he balanced his professional and personal life. He gave an insight into how he maintains the both, saying, "I’m a family guy. We try to keep everything very grounded, very peaceful at home."

The actor continued, “And I love my job, but this is also my job. I’m making sure that I’m there every day, that we travel together as a pack so we don’t break up the pack when we travel. When we are in Nova Scotia filming ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’, we’re all there. I get to work, and I get to go home and play with the babies.”

Meanwhile, Chad Michael Murray is married to actress Sarah Roemer, whom he initially met on the set of their action-thriller TV series, Chosen, in 2013. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed three children, over the years.