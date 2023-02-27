Malala adds another feather to her cap, turns executive producer with the movie “Joyland”

Is there anything Malala Yousafzai can’t do? The Nobel peace prize winner is always in the spotlight for her outstanding work and achievements. This time, Malala is trying her hands into filmmaking as she believes activism should go beyond an NGO. As per reports, the education activist is planning to take human rights to the world of cinema with her movie “Joyland” which centers around transgenders. She believes that the theme of the movie will resonate with people all around the world.

Set in Lahore, Pakistan, the plot of the story centers around Haider, who is the youngest son of the middle-class Rana family. As the movie proceeds, Haider secretly joins a dance group and falls for a fiercely ambitious trans actress. Their love story throws light on the secrets of the Rana family.

The Nobel prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, joined the film as an executive producer. "Joyland'' is a project of Yousafzai's Extracurricular Production company, a film and television production firm. Directed by Saim Sadiq, this Oscar-nominated LGBT love story revolves around transgender issues in Pakistan.

Joyland: Malala Yousafzai on casting transgender in the main role

Malala said that she is thankful to Saim Sadiq who made sure that the role of a transgender woman is played by a trans herself. She believes everyone should get the opportunity to be a part of the film. Everyone deserves to be seen and heard, including trans genders as they have the same rights as everyone else. But the sad part is these issues are not shown in films. It’s good to see that Joyland is breaking the stereotypes and has become the first Pakistani movie to cast a transgender in the lead role.

