On August 17, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai celebrated a personal achievement by going to her very first concert—Taylor Swift's show at Wembley Stadium. She posted many images to social media along with an emotional statement that described her journey into a Swiftie. Malala also shared what impact music has had on her.

Malala went to the concert along with her spouse Asser Malik and a few close friends. She made Swift's iconic heart hands, exchanged vibrant friendship bracelets, and posed in the stadium with Malik and two of her friends. The Nobel Peace Prize winner reminded her fans in a message that not everyone can enjoy music to the fullest.

Along with images she wrote the caption, "Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift."

Malala used to reside in the Pakistani town of Swat Valley when she was just 11 years old. The Taliban had taken over the area and banned all forms of entertainment, including television and music. Girls were not allowed to attend school either. Nevertheless, she recalled Love Story being her and her bestfriend Moniba's friend.

Her caption further read, "Moniba and I found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called LOVE STORY. We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That’s where my Swiftie journey began."

A masked shooter shot Ms. Yousafzai on the left side of her head in October 2012, when she was just 15 years old. Ten days later, she woke up in a Birmingham hospital to the doctors telling her that everyone was praying for her to get better.

Taylor Swift performed at Wembley Stadium just one week after her three Vienna gigs were postponed due to a terrorist threat. Taylor is now completing her Eras Tour's European leg. The tour formally kicked off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023.

