Malala Yousafzai graduates from the University of Oxford; Shares PHOTOS with husband Asser Malik & family

Malala Yousafzai has recently shared some stunning photos from her graduation ceremony as she graduated from the University of Oxford. Taking to her social media platforms, the nobel laureate can be seen posing with her family, friends and newly wedded husband Asser Malik.

In June 2020, Malala had also attended the virtual graduation ceremony of the Class of 2020. She was also a part of the YouTube original - Dear Class of 2020, where Michelle Obama, Beyonce, BTS and more celebrities had come together to wish the graduates, who couldn't attend a proper graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

However, after graduating from the University of Oxford, Malala took to her own Instagram and Twitter to share some snaps with her special graduate robe and cap. "Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree," she penned. In the photos, Malala is posing with her husband, her parents and some of her closest friends. The activist also posted some solo pictures of herself in her prestigious robe and cap!

Previously, during the Dear Class of 2020 ceremony, Malala had also given an inspirational speech to the batch. "You have gained your education, now it's time that you go out and use it for the betterment of the world. Congratulations to the class of 2020," a part of her speech mentioned.

In other news, the nobel laureate recently married Asser Malik, an official from the Pakistan Cricket Board. She had shared some loving photos from the day when the two lovebirds tied the knot through a private ceremony in Birmingham.

