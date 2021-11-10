Malala Yousafzai & husband Asser Malik share THIS passion; Here’s all you need to know about him

Education activist, Nobel laureate and author Malala Yousafzai recently revealed that she got married in a small Nikah ceremony in her home Birmingham. Malala announced the news by sharing pictures of her now-husband Asser Malik, who is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to his LinkedIn, Asser joined the organisation in May 2020. As far as his credentials are concerned, the networking website suggests that he previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and also ran a player management agency.

While it is unclear where the duo met, it surely isn't at university because Malik reportedly went to Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), where he received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012. Interestingly, his wife Malala is also studied philosophy, politics and economics in London and seemingly, an interest in world economics is something the couple could potentially bond over!

If you missed it, in her announcement post, Malala shared 4 pictures on her social media and wrote “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” Following the nikkah ceremony, Asser took to Instagram and made the same announcement. You can view Malala's tweet here.

Also read: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai GETS MARRIED to Asser Malik: Today marks a precious day in my life