Nobel Prize winner and activist, Malala Yousafzai made her screen debut in a brief but stunning cameo in the most recent season of the British sitcom We Are Lady Parts. Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, and Faith Omole appear in the second season of Malala Made Me Do It, in which the ensemble performs a country song named after the episode.

Malala Yousafzai makes a dreamy entry in the episode

In the dream-like sequence that goes with the song, Malala Yousafzai appears out of the shadows wearing clothing that is both Western and Pakistani-inspired while perched on a makeshift horse. Yousafzai had already worked with Apple on a multiyear programming contract in 2021, but even she was surprised by her own entry into the world of on-screen acting. The newest recipient of the Nobel Prize admitted to Vogue that she "never expected to be in a show."

Yousafzai says she was clueless when asked to appear on the show

The 34-year-old filmmaker of the show reportedly wrote Yousafzai a letter requesting her to be on the show, according to a New York Times interview with showrunner Nida Manzoor. Malala told Vogue that she was clueless and had no idea what Manzoor had planned for her appearance.

Yousafzai told Vogue, “I was like, What will it look like? Do I have dialogue? How many times do I have to do it? How long will it take?’ When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn’t have lines, so it made things a lot easier.”

Yousafzai lauds the makers of We Are Lady Parts

Yousafzai lauded the show for its positive portrayals of Muslim girls, enabling viewers to connect with them and relate to them at a time when she thinks it is crucial to humanize people.

About Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for education was just 17-year-old when she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. She is the only Pashtun to win a Nobel Prize, the second Pakistani, and the youngest Nobel laureate in history. Yousafzai is a human rights activist who supports women's and children's education in Swat, her native country, where the Pakistani Taliban had occasionally forbade girls from attending schools.

