Malala Yousafzai OPENS UP on her marriage with Asser Malik; Calls herself 'lucky' for THIS reason

Malala Yousafzai, who married her partner Asser Malik last week, has addressed her "concerns" about marriage that she previously expressed to British Vogue. The 24-year-old Pakistani women's rights activist claimed on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme that her worries were shared by "many girls around the world who have seen reports about child marriage and divorce... and the imbalance of power."

In a tiny ceremony last week in Birmingham, the 24-year-old human rights activist and educator married Asser Malik, a manager with Pakistan's cricket governing body. However, as per The Independent, because of her statement to British Vogue in July 2021, Ms Yousafzai's critics exploited the opportunity to label her a hypocrite. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she had said at that time. Ms Yousafzai was obliged to clarify her past statements as a result of the criticism.

“I was not against marriage, I had concerns about marriage and that is true for many girls around the world who have seen reports about child marriage and reports about forced marriage,” the activist said on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday. Adding that there was an imbalance of power in marriages where “women make more compromises than men”, she called for questioning the systems. She further added, “a lot of these customs are influenced by patriarchy and misogyny. So you have to question the systems that we are living in and we have to question the status quo but I am lucky that I found a person who understands my values,” she said. “He understands my sense of humour and we have a lot in common,” she added.

Meanwhile, according to his LinkedIn page, Ms Yousafzai's spouse is a high-performance general manager of Pakistan's cricket governing body, the Pakistan Cricket Board. He joined the board in May 2020 and previously served as an operations manager for the Multan Sultans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). While it is unclear how long the pair has known each other, his Instagram page contains a 2019 group picture with Ms Yousafzai.

ALSO READ:Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai GETS MARRIED to Asser Malik: Today marks a precious day in my life