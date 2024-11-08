'Mallrats Killed My Career': Kevin Smith Looks Back On The Highs And Lows After Clerks

Kevin Smith, known for his witty and relatable films, has reflected on his career's rollercoaster start. The filmmaker shared how his debut movie, Clerks, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1994, opened doors for him in Hollywood.

"Clerks began my career," Smith said in the documentary Chasing Chasing Amy. The low-budget black-and-white film about two convenience store clerks struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, earning him a place in the indie film world.

The success of Clerks led to a lucrative opportunity to create a bigger-budget follow-up. However, as Smith admits, the next chapter in his career would not unfold as smoothly.

In 1995, Smith released his second movie, Mallrats, a comedy set in a shopping mall. Unlike Clerks, which became an indie hit, Mallrats struggled at the box office and received mixed reviews. Reflecting on the film, Smith stated, "Mallrats killed my career."

The film featured a talented cast, including Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Shannen Doherty, but its reception was far from what Smith had hoped. Despite its failure at the time, Mallrats has since gained a cult following among fans.

The box-office disappointment left Smith questioning his future in the industry. "You got me needing to do something to stay in this business, or else we were out," he recalled.

In 1997, Smith bounced back with Chasing Amy, his third feature film. The romantic dramedy, starring Joey Lauren Adams and Ben Affleck, became a sleeper hit and put Smith back on Hollywood’s radar. The film’s narrative and strong performances earned critical acclaim, proving that Smith was more than a one-hit wonder.

Advertisement

Smith credited the film's success in part to Adams, whom he was dating at the time. "Chasing Amy without Joey would've been a soulless husk, like an idea," he shared. The movie also allowed Smith to address personal themes and tell a story that resonated with audiences on a deeper level.

Despite its initial failure, Mallrats has grown in popularity over the years, developing a loyal fan base. Smith has embraced this resurgence, frequently speaking fondly of the film and its legacy.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 quarantine, Smith announced that he had completed the script for a sequel titled Twilight of the Mallrats. "Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of Twilight of the Mallrats," he shared on Instagram.

Smith described the sequel as "silly, sentimental, and sweet," teasing the return of beloved characters like Brodie Bruce, Rene, Jay, and Silent Bob. "At 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train!" he wrote.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SNL Original Cast Member Explains How the Show Has Changed for the Worse: 'I Keep Expecting It to Attack...'