Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival Announces Full List Of Film Titles Included In Competition; Kinds Of Kindness & The Substance Make It To Nominations
Malta's Mediterrane Film Festival released the complete nomination list ahead of the event's curtain raiser. Kinds of Kindness and The Substance make it to the list of nominees.
Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival will soon raise the curtain for the film titles to compete for the award. Ahead of the ceremony, the Film Festival released the list of nominations for the year, where Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and The Substance, too, have managed to get in the race against many other film titles. As for the jury, Deadpool and Terminator director Tim Miller will be on the panel to judge the film lineup. Check out the complete list of nominations below.
Nominations
COMPETITION
- Meeting with Pol Pot, by Rithy Panh
- Negu Hurbilak, by Negu Collective
- Out of Season, by Stéphane Brizé
- Palazzina Laf, by Michele Riondino
- Sweet Dreams, by Ena Sendijarević
- The Damned, by Roberto Minvervini
- The Rye Horn, by Jaione Camborda
- The Strangers’ Case, by Brandt Andersen
- The Substance, by Coralie Fargeat
- To a Land Unknown, by Mahdi Fleifel
- Tuesday, by Daina Oniunas-Pusic
- Who Do I Belong To, by Meryam Joobeur
- Backstage, by Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane
- Kinds of Kindness, by Yorgos Lanthimos
- Life, by Zeki Demirkubuz
OUT OF COMPETITION: MALTA EXPANDED
Feature-length Films:
- Hounds of War, by Isaac Florentine
- Jurassic World: Dominion, extended version, by Colin Trevorrow
- Minore, by Konstantinos Koutsoliotas
Short Films:
- The Ambush, by Fabrizio Fenech
- Beautiful Lie, by Hristijan Kostovski
- Cookie Box, by Adam Żurawiecki
- I Wish I Never Existed, by Maria Grech, Dylan Odom
- Morning Star, by Zora Balfour
- Pirates and Slaves, by Danielle Proskar
- The Well, by Alan Cassar
OUT OF COMPETITION
- Dear Jassi, by Tarsem Singh
- Hunters on a White Field, by Sarah Gyllenstierna
- I Saw The TV Glow, by Jane Schoenbrun
- The Belle from Gaza, by Yolande Zauberman
- The Count of Monte Cristo, by Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte
- The Devil’s Bath, by Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
- Viet and Nam, by Truong Minh Quy
FUTURE VISIONS
- Alex Honnold: The Soloist, by Jonathan Griffith
- All that Remains, by Craig Quintero
- Daughters of Chibok, by Joel Benson
- Eggscape, by German Heller
- Elele, by Sjoerd van Acker
- Empereur, by Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen
- Over the Rainbow, by Craig Quintero
- Sen, by Keisuke Itoh
- Space Explorers, by Felix Lajeunesse
- Tales from Soda Island, by Simone Fougnier
- The Blu, by Jake Rowell
- The Imaginary Friend, by Steye Hallema
- Tu Vivras Mon Fils, by Victoria Bousis
- Wallace and Gromit, by Finbar Hawkins, Bram Ttwheam, Lawrence Bennett
MARE NOSTRUM
- A New Kind of Wilderness, by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen
- Life and Other Problems, by Max Kestner
- Nocturnes, by Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan
- One Needs a Town, by Francesco Conversano, Nene Grignaffini
- Shambhala, by Min Bahadur Bham
- The Human Hibernation, by Anna Cordunella Castro
- The Last, by Sebastian Pena Escobar
