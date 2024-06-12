Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival Announces Full List Of Film Titles Included In Competition; Kinds Of Kindness & The Substance Make It To Nominations

Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival will soon raise the curtain for the film titles to compete for the award. Ahead of the ceremony, the Film Festival released the list of nominations for the year, where Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and The Substance, too, have managed to get in the race against many other film titles. As for the jury, Deadpool and Terminator director Tim Miller will be on the panel to judge the film lineup. Check out the complete list of nominations below.

Nominations

COMPETITION

Meeting with Pol Pot, by Rithy Panh

Negu Hurbilak, by Negu Collective

Out of Season, by Stéphane Brizé

Palazzina Laf, by Michele Riondino

Sweet Dreams, by Ena Sendijarević

The Damned, by Roberto Minvervini

The Rye Horn, by Jaione Camborda

The Strangers’ Case, by Brandt Andersen

The Substance, by Coralie Fargeat

To a Land Unknown, by Mahdi Fleifel

Tuesday, by Daina Oniunas-Pusic

Who Do I Belong To, by Meryam Joobeur

Backstage, by Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

Kinds of Kindness, by Yorgos Lanthimos

Life, by Zeki Demirkubuz

OUT OF COMPETITION: MALTA EXPANDED

Feature-length Films:

Hounds of War, by Isaac Florentine

Jurassic World: Dominion, extended version, by Colin Trevorrow

Minore, by Konstantinos Koutsoliotas

Short Films:

The Ambush, by Fabrizio Fenech

Beautiful Lie, by Hristijan Kostovski

Cookie Box, by Adam Żurawiecki

I Wish I Never Existed, by Maria Grech, Dylan Odom

Morning Star, by Zora Balfour

Pirates and Slaves, by Danielle Proskar

The Well, by Alan Cassar

OUT OF COMPETITION

Dear Jassi, by Tarsem Singh

Hunters on a White Field, by Sarah Gyllenstierna

I Saw The TV Glow, by Jane Schoenbrun

The Belle from Gaza, by Yolande Zauberman

The Count of Monte Cristo, by Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte

The Devil’s Bath, by Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Viet and Nam, by Truong Minh Quy

FUTURE VISIONS

Alex Honnold: The Soloist, by Jonathan Griffith

All that Remains, by Craig Quintero

Daughters of Chibok, by Joel Benson

Eggscape, by German Heller

Elele, by Sjoerd van Acker

Empereur, by Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen

Over the Rainbow, by Craig Quintero

Sen, by Keisuke Itoh

Space Explorers, by Felix Lajeunesse

Tales from Soda Island, by Simone Fougnier

The Blu, by Jake Rowell

The Imaginary Friend, by Steye Hallema

Tu Vivras Mon Fils, by Victoria Bousis

Wallace and Gromit, by Finbar Hawkins, Bram Ttwheam, Lawrence Bennett

MARE NOSTRUM

A New Kind of Wilderness, by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

Life and Other Problems, by Max Kestner

Nocturnes, by Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan

One Needs a Town, by Francesco Conversano, Nene Grignaffini

Shambhala, by Min Bahadur Bham

The Human Hibernation, by Anna Cordunella Castro

The Last, by Sebastian Pena Escobar

