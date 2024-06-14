Mama June Admits to Using USD 35K of Daughter Alana's Earnings During 'Dark Place'

Mama June has finally accepted the fact that she used her daughter’s money without her permission. The family drama was stirred when Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson accused her mother, Mama June, of stealing her money, totaling over USD 35K. Mama June has now revealed that she used this sum to pay the living expenses of the family over time, denying any sole consumption of the money.

Mama June on using Alana’s money

Mama June sat with ET along with Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird to deliver a candid interview, where she addressed using her daughter’s hard-earned money. Mama June claimed to use the chunk of Alana’s payment from competing in shows like Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and The Masked Singer to pay off their daily living expenses.

"That time was, like, honestly a dark place in my life," June remarked. She revealed that this amount was never deposited in Alana’s special account. These accounts are meant for child performers, and can not be accessed by anyone until the child turns 18, and receives sole ownership of the collected amount.

June further added that she was advised by fellow parents of child performers and her lawyers to only put a part of the money in Alana’s account while spending the remaining sum to "live off." Mama June clarified, “That's the truth. It wasn't just mainly spent on me, no."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'So Much Stress Off Your Body': Mama June Shannon Reveals How Tearing Up Her Journals Improve Her Mental Health

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson opened up about losing USD 35K to her mom

Talking about unknowingly losing her hard-earned money, Alana revealed that she is trying to “move past” the fact that her mother stole USD 35K from her. Alana shared that she felt assured about her college life knowing that all the money she received by working dedicatedly throughout her childhood was being deposited in her name in the account. But realizing the above case is not true indeed gave her a hard time.

"I thought that 100 per cent of that money was going into that account, so I thought once I got old enough that I could really sit on my a** for the four years that I'm in college because I worked so long. I worked, I was six, and a lot of people cannot say that. So I worked really hard for what I have and the money that I have, so I was assuming or under the assumption she put 100 per cent of the money in there, but that's not how that worked,” she stated.

Advertisement

On being asked if her mother has repaid her the sum in question, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star dodged the question by refraining herself from making any sort of comments. But the young star affirmed the fact that she is trying her best to move over from this hurtful truth of being robbed by her mother. "I have been trying to get over it and trying to push through it,” she added.

The entire family drama unfolded in front of the public eye as it was captured in the ongoing season of Mama June: Family Crisis. On the show, Mama June revealed that she only deposited 20% of Alana’s payments in her special account. The show airs every Friday on WE tv.

ALSO READ: Mama June Family Crisis Shows Late Anna Cardwell's Emotional Reaction To Alana Thompson Leaving For College; DETAILS