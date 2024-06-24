Mama June: Family Crisis; June Shannon Confronts Anna Cardwell About Daughter's Custody Amid Cancer Battle

Anna Cardwell is no more and died in December 2023 after putting up a big fight with cancer, but through Mama June: Family Crisis, the fans can get a glimpse of her family and life. In the latest episode, June Shannon and Anna can be seen getting into a serious conversation about Kaitlyn’s custody.

In Friday’s episode, Mama June argued with Anna about her daughter’s custody and declared that they should put up a document that will figure out who is proper to take care of Kaitlyn after Anna passes away. As in the last episodes, it was shown how Cardwell’s health was deteriorating day by day.

Mama June’s argument regarding Kaitlyn’s custody

June Shannon can be heard saying and explaining how it will be very difficult for both sisters if they get separated after Anna’s death. She said, "We don't have any say so over Kylee, we know that. I feel like the moment you take your last breath her dad, Michael, is going to be in the front yard, pulling her out of this house. Would that suck for everybody involved? It most certainly will, but then we also have the situation with Kaitlyn."

Cut to the cameras, where Anna acknowledged what was happening around her. She admitted that she understood where Mama June was coming from and that she wanted Anna to make a will and discuss with the girls about what to do. But instead, she said, "I'm still here. I still have plenty of time, so just chill!" Later, when Anna and Mama June were having a conversation she wanted to know what was going inside Cardwell’s head and whether she was scared of giving away the custody. To this, Anna interrupted her and declared that she wanted Kaitlyn to go to Eldrich (her husband).

While still in shock, Mama June turned to the cameras and said, "I am surprised that she wants Eldridge on the paperwork. Kaitlyn will be better off with me because there is stability. But Eldridge has been in Kaitlyn's life since she was around five years old. Honestly, she needs to put this s--- on paper."

In the episode, they got into another argument where Anna claimed that Eldrich would be the better choice for custody just that he had to want it to get it, and for that, she had to push him. At that time, Mama June can be heard saying, "What happens if he doesn't?"

Anna Cardwell’s death

It is still quite disheartening that Anna Cardwell is no more while her show is still coming on TV. Mama June announced the news of her death through a social media post where she wrote, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM." She further declared how Anna fought with the cancer for 10 months until her last breath.

May her soul rest in peace. Keep watching Mama June: Family Crisis.

