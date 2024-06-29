Mama June: Family Crisis: New EP Shows Anna Cardwell's Final Moments With Friends And Family Before Her Tragic Death

Shortly after her death on the June 28 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June assured fans that Anna died "peacefully" and had "won her battle" because she's "no longer suffering." When Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell neared her final days, her friends and family were by her side.

Anna's Health Deteriorates Rapidly

In the June 28 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Anna's condition took a dramatic turn, prompting Mama June Shannon to call her hospice nurse. After taking her pulse and performing other tests, the healthcare professional confirmed that Anna was "transitioning" and would soon die following her cancer journey.

"Anna's had a few rough nights and last night was really rough. I mean, she was shallow breathing [and] we all slept in the living room. I can tell things are different, that is the reason why hospice is here," Mama June tearfully told the cameras. "No matter how much you knew it was going to happen, it is still f---ing like, what?"

Family Gathers to Say Their Goodbyes

Despite bracing for Anna's final days, the confirmation of the news was still hard to accept for Mama June. "When the hospice nurse says Anna's transitioning, you know what that means. If you want to say goodbye or make your peace with Anna, this is the time to do it," she said, her voice thick with emotion.

The family began making calls to inform Anna's loved ones about her condition. Her daughters hugged her while her husband Eldridge stayed by her side. Among those who came to say their final goodbyes were her father and grandmother, despite Mama June's estrangement from them. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird acknowledged that Mama June had done right by Anna, giving her the peaceful final days she wanted.

That evening, Anna died surrounded by her friends and family. In a video message, Mama June revealed that Anna died "peacefully" and had "won her battle because Anna's no longer suffering." Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson expressed her sorrow, wishing Anna could have seen her graduate college but finding solace in the belief that Anna is watching over her.

