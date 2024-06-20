Mama June Reveals Dramatic 30-Pound Weight Loss In Nine Weeks; Deets Inside

June Shannon, popularly known as Mama June, is getting candid about her weight loss transformation. The reality TV star has reportedly lost 30 pounds within two months of starting her weight loss medication cycle.

Shannon revealed how she was against taking the medication because of prior health conditions but new plans for weight control urged her to give in. She also spoke about sticking to a protein-rich diet and hitting the gym more often than not.

Mama June opens up about her weight loss journey

Mama June, 44, is not keeping the reality behind her dramatic weight loss within a short period, a secret. The Mama June: Family Crisis star disclosed she has been using semaglutide injections to cut down on her weight gains despite attempts to control it.

“I was against it because I had a gastric sleeve,” she told Page Six on June 12. Shannon is taking tirzepatide and has sized down 30 lbs from her weight within nine weeks. “I’m in week nine and you can ask the girls — I am so super strict,” she added.

Besides the weight loss drug, the mother of four also follows a protein-rich diet and hits the gym “three or four times a week,” per the source. She claimed she lost the pounds in precisely eight and a half weeks and has set a goal to maintain her weight between 170-180 pounds.

However, Shannon plans to be transparent about her journey moving forward. She is sharing her experience with fans on social media and detailed in a recent TikTok video how she gained one pound despite working out and eating only protein. The reality star blamed the 80-100 grams of protein for her gain and is now hoping to wind down her protein intake to 40-50 grams.

The We TV reality series documented Shannon’s weight loss journey and its accompanying struggles in the first three seasons of the show. Now, the show has been rebranded as Mama June: Family Crisis and continues with the star tackling new changes in her life.

How does Mama June’s daughter feel about her weight loss?

Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, 24, admitted her concerns about Mama June’s drastic weight loss in weeks and her usage of the drug that aids it. She recalled her mother’s former weight loss experiences after which she ended up gaining more pounds.

Even though Shannon lost significant pounds, she was unable to maintain it and relied on getting another surgery, Efird claimed. She told E! News, “Mama's thing is, when she's strict on herself, she's really strict on herself...I just feel like every other time mom has lost weight so quickly, she’s gained it back, plus more each time. You know?”

Efird revealed after her weight loss, June quit going to the gym and also deviated from her strict diet. Hence, she is vouching against the drug usage fearing it could potentially harm her mother’s health more than before her weight loss.

Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis premiered on June 14 on We TV.

