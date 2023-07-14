Mama June shares update on daughter Anna's health, reveals it is 'terminal' cancer

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, gained fame alongside her family on the reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. However, now the spotlight is on her oldest daughter, Anna Cardwell, known as Chickadee on the show, as she faces a terminal cancer diagnosis. In a recent update, Mama June disclosed that doctors have informed Cardwell that the disease will eventually take her life.

Mama June's family grappling with the harsh reality of Anna Cardwell's condition

Mama June, along with her two youngest daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, shared the devastating news with Entertainment Tonight. They acknowledged the terminal prognosis, with Mama June stating, "She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time cause you never know." Despite the grim outlook, Efird expressed hope in medical advancements, highlighting the possibility of a cure in the future.

ALSO READ: Did The Nanny predict Fran Drescher’s powerful speech on American workers’ plight almost three decades ago?

ALSO READ: Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds: When will Japanese anime series air on Crunchyroll? Here's what we know

Anna Cardwell's resilience and family support

Despite the challenging circumstances, Mama June emphasized that Cardwell is handling the situation remarkably well. Efird echoed this sentiment, stating that her older sister is genuinely okay. Cardwell continues to carry out daily activities such as driving and taking care of her children. However, the effects of chemotherapy have taken a toll on her physical well-being. The family remains united and supportive, navigating the difficult journey together.

Uncertainty surrounding treatment options and Anna Cardwell's decision

The family shared that Cardwell has completed her chemotherapy treatment, and now her options include participating in clinical trials for new treatments or considering immune therapy. However, Cardwell is currently undecided about her next steps and whether she will continue pursuing treatment or allow the disease to progress naturally. Mama June explained, "She just wants to see how it's gonna go," highlighting the aggressiveness of the cancer and its rapid growth. With chemotherapy leaving her body, the family is waiting to observe what unfolds next, taking each day as it comes.

The heartbreaking news of Anna Cardwell's terminal cancer diagnosis has cast a shadow over Mama June's family. The unwavering support and love they provide to Cardwell during this challenging time are evident. As they face an uncertain future, they embrace each day and hope for the best. The family's strength and resilience shine through, reminding us of the importance of cherishing our loved ones and facing life's hardships with unity and compassion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Are Phyllis and Tucker going to join hands against Diane?