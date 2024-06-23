Mame June: Family Crisis; Anna Cardwell's Fight With Cancer Worsens As June Shannon Tries To Get Her Hospice Care

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the heart-wrenching world of reality TV, the Shannon family faced a tough battle last year. Anna Chickadee Cardwell, the beloved daughter of Mama June passed away last year. The episodes airing now, show how difficult was her cancer battle and how the family dealt with it.

Despite undergoing treatments like immunotherapy and radiation, Anna’s health took a turn for the worse. The recent episodes showed how her tumors continued to grow, leaving the whole family deeply concerned. This news deeply troubled the whole family, especially her mother June Shannon. Let’s take a closer look at the critical state of Anna as seen in Mama June: Family Crisis.

Mama June Shannon's family reunites amidst health struggles

In the recent episode, aired on June 21, the Shannon family gathered around Anna as they received devastating news from her latest scars. The scans showed that Anna’s treatments including immunotherapy and radiation had not worked. Her tumors were still growing, which meant her cancer was getting worse. This whole news was very hard for the family to hear.

Despite all the medical treatments and efforts, Anna’s condition continued to deteriorate. This left the family with a very important decision to make. They focussed on what’s best for Anna now that the treatments have failed. This meant prioritizing Anaa’s comfort and wishes. Both Mama June and Anna’s sister Lauryn Pumpkin Efrid, set aside their differences during these tough times. Anna expressed her wish to have her entire family by her side.

Advertisement

Anna Shanon’s hospice care

June Shannon, in an emotional statement, shared how Anna’s biggest fear was passing away alone in her sleep. Anna moved in with Mama June for specialized care and comfort. June recounted staying up late into the night with Anna to ensure she never felt alone. She even described how difficult it was for her to convince doctors for hospice care.

Throughout their journey, Mama June and Anna faced numerous challenges, both physical and emotional. Mama June, said, “While many may think she’s giving up but her body is tired. She wants to live out the rest of her days with her family. And, if Anna wants that, that’s how it’s gonna be.”

ALSO READ: How Did Mama June Lose 30 Pounds In 2 Months? Reality Star Reveals

Looking ahead

As the series continues to document their journey, they raise awareness. The Shannon family hopes to raise awareness about the realities of battling cancer and the importance of palliative care.

Advertisement

Tragically, Anna Cardwell passed away on December 11, 2023. Mama June shared the devastating news on her Instagram along with a family picture. She wrote, “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around”

For more updates on Mama June: Family crises, follow We TV’s airing of the series every Friday at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: Mama June Family Crisis Shows Late Anna Cardwell's Emotional Reaction To Alana Thompson Leaving For College; DETAILS