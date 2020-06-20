Mamma Mia producer Judy Craymer revealed that a third film in the musical comedy franchise is being planned

Mamma Mia producer Judy Craymer revealed that she is planning on adding another film to her popular musical comedy franchise. Read on to know more.

Mamma mia, here we go again! The famous musical comedy franchise is all set to add another film to the list. Mamma Mia producer Judy Craymer revealed that she is working on a third firm. However, she revealed that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has got in the way of her planning. She revealed the news during an interview with Daily News. “I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” she said.

She mentioned that she will drop another movie because it was always meant to be a trilogy. “I think one day there will be another film because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see,” she said. She also stated that the studio would want the creator to come up with another film. “I know Universal would like me to do it”. The first film in the fan favourite franchise was released in 2008, and the second one, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again came out in 2018.

While she did reveal that she is planning on treating the fans with a third film, Craymer did not share any plot details or which actors could return to the franchise for the upcoming film. Mamma Mia films are based around the hits of ABBA. In 2018, the pop group announced that they want to record new material. While the initial speculations stated that the music will be dropped by Christmas 2018, the fans are still waiting for the songs to materialise.

