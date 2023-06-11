Man arrested for stalking Taylor Swift; Expresses shocking desire to wear a bomb

A man from the United States has been taken into custody and accused of stalking and harassing singer Taylor Swift at her home in Tennessee. CNN reported that 36-year-old Mitchell Taebel was arrested on June 2 and is facing charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy, and harassment, according to records from LaPorte County Jail.

According to the allegations made, Mr. Taebel sent threatening messages between March and May of this year. Although the affidavit from the LaPorte Superior Court does not mention Taylor Swift by name, it refers to her multiple times, along with mentions of her Eras Tour, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and a song from her latest album. The document also includes references to 13 Management, Taylor Swift's management team.

According to a recent affidavit, a man has been accused of stalking the famous singer Taylor Swift. The document states that on March 29, he sent her a voicemail on Instagram expressing disturbing intentions. He mentioned that he would even resort to extreme measures like wearing a bomb if he couldn't be with her. He also contacted her father, as well as others close to her, including her dancers.

The man allegedly showed up at Taylor Swift's Tennessee home on May 5 after travelling from Indiana. However, security promptly removed him from the premises. Later that day, he made his way to Nissan Stadium, where Taylor Swift had a scheduled performance.

In a hateful and racist rant posted on Instagram, he admitted to attempting to confront the singer at her apartment complex. His rant included a shocking statement suggesting that anyone who believed it was wrong to go to someone's apartment to meet them should die of a heart attack on the spot.

Security personnel had already identified the 36-year-old man as a potential security threat before the concert, so he was unable to obtain tickets through official channels. Nevertheless, he managed to acquire a ticket from a third-party source. Security staff recognized him at the venue and promptly removed him.

On May 11, a temporary restraining order was issued against the man following a request from 13 Management's legal team. However, he disregarded the court order and continued to send text messages to Taylor Swift until May 18. As a result, a $15,000 bond was imposed on June 1 for the charge of stalking.

