‘Man, f--- this. Don’t tell me how to be’: When Dwayne Johnson spoke about how he can’t be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, known for his tough persona, bared his vulnerabilities in a candid interview for Men's Health's December cover story. Amid his success, Johnson discussed his concerns, his unique approach to fitness, and his refusal to conform to the conventional expectations set by Hollywood icons like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, and George Clooney.

Dwayne Johnson on embracing authenticity over comparison

In the interview, the 50-year-old star shared insights into his disciplined lifestyle, including his rigorous six-meal-a-day diet. He attributes his strong work ethic and discipline to his upbringing, with his father instilling these values in him from a young age. Reflecting on his Hollywood journey, Johnson discussed the pressure he faced to conform to the norms. He recalled being advised to emulate stars like Will Smith and George Clooney in terms of appearance and lifestyle. "You can’t call yourself the Rock. You can’t talk about pro wrestling. You can’t be this big. You can’t work out as much. Change your diet. Lose weight. If you want to be like Will Smith, Johnny Depp, and George Clooney, who were the stars at that time, this is how you have to be," he explained. Johnson stood his "Well, I tried that on for a few years, and then finally I said, ‘Man, f--- this. I can’t be like that. I’m not those guys. I could never be those guys. I’m not in a box. Don’t tell me how to be. I’m going to be myself."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'They’re all manly tears': When Dwayne Johnson got emotional while watching USD 682 million box office Disney movie

Dwayne Johnson talks about his fears

Behind the charismatic exterior, Johnson reveals his inner struggles. When asked about his fears, he said the weight of the responsibilities he holds, especially those tied to his family. Johnson admits, "The thing that keeps me up at night is just how everything shakes out, the things we have planned, the things I can control. Making the right moves, thinking about my family, my babies, all the other stuff that’s going on."

ALSO READ: "Didn’t respond at all": When Dwayne Johnson got 'ghosted' by Emily Blunt over USD 200 million worth Disney movie

Dwayne Johnson's career

Johnson made his big-screen debut with a cameo in The Mummy Returns (2001), followed by leading roles in action-packed movies like The Scorpion King (2002) and the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson's dynamic performances and larger-than-life persona solidified his status as a Hollywood powerhouse. His filmography spans various genres, from comedy to adventure, earning him widespread recognition and establishing him as one of the industry's most bankable stars.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson to surpass Robert Downey Jr by USD 10 million for 'biggest paycheck' in upcoming film