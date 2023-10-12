‘Man, I f**king hope…’: When Jenny Slate opened up about her split with Chris Evans

Jenny Slate was shocked to discover that her famous co-star Chris Evans had a romantic interest in her. Despite her initial disbelief, Evans’ inherent charm and goodness won her over and both the stars went on to have a romantic relationship.

But things didn’t work out as well as they could have hoped for, leading to a cordial break-up between the two in 2017.

How did Jenny Slate and Chris Evans meet?

While talking to New York Magazine in 2017, some time after her break-up, Jenny Slate had revealed the first time that she met the Avengers actor. Both actors first met at the chemistry reading for their film Gifted, and the naturally charming personality of the Captain America actor attracted Slate immediately.

"I remember him saying to me, 'You're going to be one of my closest friends,'" Slate recalled while talking to New York Magazine. "I was just like, 'Man, I f--king hope this isn't a lie, because I'm going to be devastated if this guy isn't my friend.'"

The two soon bonded over their shared history to Massachusetts, as they both belong from there. This along with the fact that Jenny was impressed with Chris Evans’ kindness and general good nature which she found to be quite charming and rare in Hollywood.

"What's the same about us is not just that we're from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward. He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them," Jenny Slate had said while talking about the Avengers actor.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s important to value that’: When Chris Evans opened up about his previous relationships and bond with his ‘ex’

How Chris Evans’ fame made things difficult for Jenny Slate

One of the major worries Slate had while starting a relationship with her co-star was the fact that he was incredibly famous and well-liked as the poster boy of Marvel Cinematic Universe . Despite being in the entertainment industry herself, Slate was mostly known for her comedic roles and voiceover performances. This made it difficult for the couple to go around town and have private time.

"For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say 'Hi' to people on the street. I have more freedom because I'm not Captain America. I'm mostly a cartoon." Slater had explained, referring to her difference in fame with her former boyfriend.

Advertisement

Jenny Slater was unable to adjust to such level of public scrutiny, which led her to part ways with Evans. Though she admitted to still having huge respect and admiration for the actor even after their separation.

ALSO READ: ‘I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things’: When Chris Evans discussed his aspirations of starting a family and finding life partner