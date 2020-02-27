The Man Music Video: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Joe Alwyn, 5 men who got a shout out in Taylor Swift new MV

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift gives a shout out to these five men in her latest The Man music video. Check it how.

Adding very subtle references to songs and music videos is an art. And while various singers do it on a regular basis to surprise their fans, no one does it better than Taylor Swift! Her content is usually loaded with easter eggs and every time she drops a song, her fans start competing against to figure out as many references as they can. Her latest music video, The Man, was no exception to this ritual. It is mind blowing how many easters eggs she managed to place in a 4-minute-long video.

The singer is unrecognisable in the music video that features her as a man. In the song, the singer makes various hard hitting comments on defined gender roles, and her music video perfectly complements the tone of the song. In the video, Swift imagines everything she could do as a man without worrying about the consequences. She has added truck load of personal life references to her song, especially about the men in her life. Here’s are five major easter eggs in her music video that you just can’t afford to miss.

Leonardo DiCaprio: In the song, she sings about how she wants to be like Leo because he keeps dating different women and never get in trouble for that. “What I was wearing, if I was rude/ Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves/ And we would toast to me, oh, let the players play/ I'd be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez,” she sings.

Scooter Braun: This reference is too subtle to notice in one go and too major to miss. Taylor’s feud with Scooter regarding her album is no secret for her fans and in her latest music video, Taylor can be seen literally peeing on a wall against ‘No Scooter’ sign. And that’s as savage as it gets.

Joe Alwyn: In the video she also referred to her boyfriend and the fact that he is younger than her. The clip features an old man marrying a very young woman and that could be her way of addressing the societal norm that supports old men marrying young women but immediately star criticising women for dating younger men.

Her father Scott Swift: In the scene where the man can be seen playing tennis, the role of chair umpire is played by Taylor’s father Scott Swift.

Dwayne Johnson: By the end of the video, it is revealed that Taylor was directing the video all this while and when she called the man to give him some acting directions, his has a very recognisable voice. And it is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s. ALSO READ: The Man Video: Taylor Swift takes a dig at Scooter Braun, makes POWERFUL statements with Dwayne Johnson's help

