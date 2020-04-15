Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill goes back to being a nerd with his painting skills during the Easter period
The Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill shared an intriguing picture on his Instagram account. The Batman vs. Superman star wrote in his post that during the lockdown it was the right time to go back to the old hobbies. Henry writes that he did not have the time previously to pursue his hobbies, but during the Easter period, he chose to get back to being a nerd. The actor reveals that he was painting a tiny helmet, but it was something that he wanted to do for so long.
Man of Steel star Henry Cavill also took the opportunity to thank all the National Health Service workers in the United Kingdom for all the hard work they have been putting in, during the outbreak of Coronavirus. The 36-year-old actor urges his fans to go back to doing what they loved but did not find the time to do it. Henry Cavill jokingly wrote in his Instagram post that if he was using both his hands for painting the tiny helmet then how did he manage to click the picture. This is a question that the fans and followers of the actor were also trying to figure out.
Check out Henry Cavill's post:
Considering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I've decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet...which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I've been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop...or plastic crack as "we" call it. Genuinely can't get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can't hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills I'm working on.....or there may not be, so all of your eye squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in vain....orrrr maybe they won't. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service, here in the UK) and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up! You got this. "Hold on a second", I hear you utter....."if he has both hands in the photo...how is he taking the photo??" New skills, my friends....new skills. #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy?
But, Henry goes on to add that this also a part of developing news skills amid the lockdown which was issued across countries during the COVID-19 crisis. Many Hollywood actors have been sharing candid pictures and videos from their daily activities. The fans are definitely taking inspiration from their favourite stars and make good use of the time at hand.
