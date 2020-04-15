Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill goes back to being a nerd with his painting skills during the Easter period

Henry writes that he did not have the time previously to pursue his hobbies, but during the Easter period, he chose to get back to being a nerd.

The Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill shared an intriguing picture on his Instagram account. The Batman vs. Superman star wrote in his post that during the lockdown it was the right time to go back to the old hobbies. Henry writes that he did not have the time previously to pursue his hobbies, but during the Easter period, he chose to get back to being a nerd. The actor reveals that he was painting a tiny helmet, but it was something that he wanted to do for so long.

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill also took the opportunity to thank all the National Health Service workers in the United Kingdom for all the hard work they have been putting in, during the outbreak of Coronavirus. The 36-year-old actor urges his fans to go back to doing what they loved but did not find the time to do it. Henry Cavill jokingly wrote in his Instagram post that if he was using both his hands for painting the tiny helmet then how did he manage to click the picture. This is a question that the fans and followers of the actor were also trying to figure out.

But, Henry goes on to add that this also a part of developing news skills amid the lockdown which was issued across countries during the COVID-19 crisis. Many Hollywood actors have been sharing candid pictures and videos from their daily activities. The fans are definitely taking inspiration from their favourite stars and make good use of the time at hand.

